Bellator 299 live stream: Watch Johnny Eblen vs. Fabian Edwards free online

How to watch Bellator 299: Johnny Eblen vs. Fabian Edwards for free online
For the second time in 2023, Bellator MMA returns to Dublin with a massive title fight headlining the main event. On Saturday, Sept. 23, live from the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland, Bellator 299 presents the undefeated middleweight champion Johnny Eblen (13-0) making the second defense of his 185 pound against No. 1 contender Fabian Edwards (12-2).
You may recognize Edwards as the brother of UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards but he has proven to be much more than just the sibling of a more famous brother. He dominated former Bellator middleweight king Gegard Mousasi to earn his title shot against Eblen and is setting his own path towards MMA stardom.
Eblen himself won his title by running through Mousasi to earn a lopsided unanimous decision win over the longtime champion and become the man at 185 pounds in the process. As two of the brightest stars in the promotion at the moment, Bellator 299 could not come any sooner.
At FanSided MMA, we do not condone or promote the use of illegal streams or downloading pirated content. We also understand that not everyone has the privilege to pay for subscriptions on top of subscriptions. Some fans may not even have access to a reliable network provider depending on where in the world they are watching from.
You'd be lucky to hear that you can find streaming services online for free with a quick google search. If that fails, you can always head to r/MMA, the official MMA subreddit on Reddit.com. Be advised, these sites are never the safest for your streaming device of choice. You are clicking completely at your own risk.