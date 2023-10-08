LOOK: ‘Battle of the Baddest’ promo for Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou fight is perfection (Video)
Watch a promo for the Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou upcoming boxing fight.
By Amy Kaplan
"Rumble in Riyadh" is what Francis Ngannou has dubbed his upcoming boxing fight with Tyson Fury. On Oct. 7 the former UFC heavyweight champion shared a promo for the fight titled "Battle of the Baddest" and it's beyond epic.
The promo, which lasts about 1:30 seconds opens with Ngannou asleep. He is awoken by Fury throwing a medicine ball against a brick wall. The Fury is eating but the room is rumbling because Ngannou is training with ropes.
The theme continues throughout as both men crumble the world around them with their strength and power.
It doesn't get any more fun than that.
Mike Tyson, John Fury make predictions for Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou
Mike Tyson, who is helping train Ngannou spoke about the power the underdog, MMA champion has.
"I am helping Ngannou. I am learning what he is able to do. He's able to do so much more than I anticipated. He has what it takes to knockout anything or anybody standing in his way. Once he lands a punch on Tyson Fury's jaw he is going to knock him out too. Nobody can survive that.' He's making some money for his family," Tyson told Mail Online.
John Fury, Tyson's dad also had some thoughts about their upcoming fight.
"I hold him in the highest esteem and the highest regard," John told Seconds Out (h/t Marca). "He's world champion at his game, he's taking on the best in the world, taking it seriously and I do believe he's going to bring the smoke. I'm expecting Tyson to come out with a broken leg or a broken arm. He's not going to come out unscathed and I'm glad they're paying him well because if they weren't paying him well I wouldn't put him in against Francis Ngannou."
Fury and Ngannou will go head-to-head in Saudi Arabia on Oct. 28 to settle the debate once and for all who the baddest man on the planet is.