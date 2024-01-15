LOOK: Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou face off of the first time (Video)
The first press conference for the Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou happened on Jan. 15.
By Amy Kaplan
Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou were face-to-face for the first time since their blockbuster boxing showdown was announced.
The press conference, held in London, England on Jan. 15, featured the promoters and headlining fighters talking about their potentially historic meeting.
The highlight of the press conference was the face-off, which can been seen below.
"Every fight leads to somewhere, so this fight is my everything, my soul, my spirit, my mind, my body," Joshua said at the presser. "We'll see where it leads me but at the moment I'm not thinking about championship belts or anything other than Francis. We're putting the belts on hold, I'm searching for greatness."
He continued, "He brings two arms, a body, like every other fighter does. It's just his mind that's different but in terms of his frame, he's seen people like me before and I've seen people like him before. It's going to be good, it's going to be explosive but there are many ways to skin a cat."
The rest of the card was also announced at the presser.
You can watch the entire press conference below.
Ngannou is coming off a loss to Tyson Fury, the first fight of his professional boxing career. And while on paper it doesn't look great to be 0-1, those who know, know. Many people felt that Ngannou won the fight and even knocked down Fury in the ring.
This fight with Joshua could put Ngannou's name in the record books and cement his boxing legacy even further.