Francis Ngannou accuses Tyson Fury of 'f**king illegal' move in boxing fight (Video)
Francis Ngannou is still going on about his fight with Tyson Fury.
By Amy Kaplan
Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou shocked the world on Saturday night when he dropped Tyson Fury in their boxing fight. He then went on to survive 10 whole rounds and arguably won the fight (despite the judges giving the decision to Fury).
On Oct. 30, Ngannou took to Twitter to share a slow-motion video moment in the fight where it appears Fury landed an elbow on Ngannou.
"Unlike the superman punch, this was f**king illegal," he captioned the video.
Elbows are obviously illegal in boxing though theu do sometimes happen accidentaly in a follow through of a legal strike, which is likely what happened here.
Fans think Tyson Fury 'should have been penalized' for Francis Ngannou elbow
Fans took to the comments of the video to support Ngannou.
"You really outperform him, and he should have been penalized for that," someone tweeted.
Another person tweeted, "This summarises the fight for Fury. Frustration! He never faced an opponent of Francis quality. In one of the pre-fight interviews, he claims that he can go on binge drinking and still beat Francis. He got humbled! IMHO, Francis won that fight and would make a great champion."
Fury ended up winning the fight via a split decision, one that many fans, media and fellow fighters didn't agree with.