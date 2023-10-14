Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis live stream: Free Reddit stream
Here's how you can watch the boxing PRIME card boxing fights for free.
By Amy Kaplan
It's one of those boxing cards that you really can't miss but you also don't want to admit you were watching. Social media influencers and MMA fighters are facing off on the PRIME card in Manchester, England on Saturday.
Headlining the event is a fight between influencer turned boxer, KSI who will be fighting reality TV star Tommy Fury who also happens to the the brother of legendary heavyweight champion Tyson Fury. Tommy was also the first person to hand Jake Paul a loss in the boxing ring.
But most of the fans are tuning in to watch the co-main event a circus act between YouTuber Logan Paul and former Bellator fighter, Dillon Danis. The lead-up to the fight has involved leaked porn, lawsuits, restraining orders, back-up fighters and more. During their face-off, Paul threw a water bottle and Danis in turn threw a microphone cutting Paul's face and putting the fight in jeopardy. There is literally no love lost between these two men.
How to watch Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis
When: Saturday, Oct. 14
Where: Manchester, England
Channel: DAZN PPV
Start time: 2 p.m. ET (main card)
PRIME: KSI vs. Tommy Fury fight card
Main Card
- KSI vs. Tommy Fury
- Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis
- Salt Papi vs. Slim
- Deen the Great vs. Walid Sharks
- King Kenny vs. Anthony Taylor
- Whindersson Nunes vs. My Mate Nate
- Alex Wassabi & NichLmao vs. Luis Alcaraz Pineda & BDave
Preliminary Card
- Chase DeMoor vs. Tempo Arts
- Swarmz vs. Ed Matthews
- Astrid Wett vs. Alexia Grace
- S-X vs. DTG
Watch Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis for free
We all know why you're here. You want to watch the fight but, for whatever reason, you don't want to buy the PPV. We get it. Times are hard, money is tight and this card is pretty much a circus show. While we cannot condone streaming fights via third party, we know it happens. There's links usually found on Reddit or you can search sites like crackstream, sportsurge or streameast. Happy hunting.
If you aren't able to find a stream, check back here as we'll be updating throughout the night on FanSided MMA.