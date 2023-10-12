Logan Paul vs. Dillion Danis not canceled 'the stakes just got higher'
Logan Paul assured the fans that, despite the brawl, the fight is on as planned.
By Amy Kaplan
On Thursday during the final press conference for the PRIME card, Dillon Danis and Logan Paul faced off for the first time. But, even though fans expected there to be some heat between the two rivals, no one thought it would get this bad.
After going back and forth on sage they stepped up to face off and Paul threw a water bottle at Danis. Then Danis, already holding his microphone, smacked Paul with the microphone opening up a cut and drawing blood.
It's that cut that caused the fans and media to wonder if the fight might be called off.
But Paul took to Twitter to assure the fans it was going forward as planned.
"Dillon can’t escape me. The fight is very much happening, the stakes just got higher," he tweeted.
Danis shared several photos and videos of the melee that occurred onstage including a trail of blood that's said to have been Paul's. He even retweeted Paul's statement with a photo of the incident.
Mike Perry, the back-up for the fight will be on stand-by should anything change before Saturday.
"I’m doing the best I can do with the situation I’ve been given," Perry tweeted after he faced off with Danis when Paul left the face-off.