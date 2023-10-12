Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis betting odds
Here are the odds for every fight that takes place at MF & DAZN: X Series 10: The Prime Card on Saturday.
By Rami Hanna
Rivals turned business partners Logan Paul and KSI will get their wish as they step back in the boxing ring to take on their own rivals in what is being billed as a double main event for MF & DAZN: X Series 10 – The Prime Card in Manchester, England at the Manchester Arena.
KSI gets the opportunity to seal the deal of proving he is a professional boxer when he steps in the ring against Tommy Fury, the undefeated younger brother of the lineal heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury who was also recently victorious over his rival, Jake Paul. KSI and Fury's rivalry stems after their recent bouts where despite Fury winning his bout, KSI had his overturned to a no contest after he had knocked Joe Weller out with an illegal elbow. Despite that, both men had a staredown following KSI's bout and inked the deal at 183 pounds.
In the co-main event, Paul steps into the boxing ring for the first time since 2021 when he fought Floyd Mayweather Jr. Paul will fight Dillon Danis who has done everything in his power to make Paul's life a living hell. In his only professional bout, Paul lost to KSI in their rematch in 2019 by split decision. Danis has never fought in a boxing bout and the last time he fought in the octagon was in 2019 when he defeated Max Humphrey at Bellator 222 in 2019 to become 2-0 in his MMA career. If Danis were to pull out, his replacement would be Mike Perry.
According to DraftKings. In the main event, the undefeated Fury comes into this as the -320 favorite against his opponent, the undefeated KSI who is the +290 underdog for the first time in his career.
In the co-main event, Paul is a heavy favorite at -580 as he takes on Danis, who is making his boxing debut as a +450 underdog.
The fights below do not have betting odds for the rest of the main card yet, we will update it when the odds are released before fight night.
On the main card, there will be a 5-round Misfits middleweight title bout between Salt Papi and Slim. Papi has won three out of his last four fights, with two of those wins coming by way of knockout. Meanwhile, Slim has a perfect record of 5-0, three of which were won by knockout.
Deen The Great and Walid Sharks will square off in a 5-round bout for the Misfits lightweight championship. Deen has an impressive record of 4 wins and no losses, with two of those victories coming by knockout. His opponent, Sharks, has a record of 3 wins and 1 loss, with two of those wins also coming by knockout.
Anthony Taylor and King Kenny will compete in a 5-round fight for the Misfits light heavyweight championship title. Taylor has a record of 4 wins, 4 losses, and one draw in his last 9 bouts. In his most recent match, he won by decision against Slim Papi. On the other hand, Kenny has a boxing record of 4 wins and 2 losses. He won his last two fights in the Kingpyn high-stakes tournament.
In the light heavyweight division, Whindersson Nunes Batista will face off against My Mate Nate in a 4-round boxing match. Nunes has a record of 1 win and 1 loss in his boxing career so far. He won his debut match with a body shot in the second round but was defeated three months later by King Kenny. Meanwhile, Nate has yet to win a match, with his debut being spoiled by an overhand right from Kenny at the Kingpyn high-stakes tournament.
The first fight of the main card will feature a 4-round battle for the Misfits tag team championships between Nichlmao & Alex Wassabi and Lucas Pineda & B Dave. Wassabi has won both of his previous boxing matches, while Nichlmao holds a record of 3-1, with all his wins coming by decision. Pineda has a record of 4-8, with his last two fights resulting in victories by decision and TKO. Dave has a career record of 1-2, with his only win coming by TKO against Anthony Vargas.
Main Card:
KSI (-320) vs. Tommy Fury (+290)
Logan Paul (-580) vs. Dillon Danis (+450)
Salt Papi vs. Slim
Deen the Great vs. Walid Sharks
King Kenny vs. Anthony Taylor
Whindersson Nunes Batista vs. My Mate Nate
Nichlmao & Alex Wassabi vs. Luis Pineda & B Dave
Preliminary Card:
Astrid Wett vs. Alexia Grace
Chase De Moor vs. Tempo Arts
SX vs. DTG