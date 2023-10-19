Logan Paul says he'll spend the rest of his life apologizing to Nina Agdal (Video)
By Amy Kaplan
In the build-up to the fight between Logan Paul and Dillon Danis, model Nina Agdal was caught in the crossfire.
Over the course of months, Danis dragged Agdal and her former romantic escapades across social media. On the daily he posted memes, photos, jokes, and videos of Agdal through the years, most of them explicit in nature. The bombardment got so bad that Agdal filed a restraining order and a lawsuit against Danis accusing him of harassment and hacking.
Paul, her fiancee, says he'll spend the rest of his life begging for her forgiveness for putting her in that position.
“I’m eternally sorry for Nina," he said on his podcast after the fight. "I’ll spend the rest of my life apologizing if I have to for putting her through that kind of torment. It’s inhumane what he did. She’ll hold him accountable, but this is my life. I dragged her into this social media fight bullsh**t. She did not sign up for this. I mean, she did. She did, of course, but she didn’t know and neither did I. I don’t think anyone knew the extent to which he would take things. No fight organization or promotion has ever seen this kind of build-up. This is gnarly."
Paul won the fight with Danis via disqualification after Danis tried to take Paul down and choke him in the sixth round of their boxing fight.
Despite the fight being over Danis is still posting about Agdal.
"Nina offered a settlement of 400k today she can go suck another dick," he tweeted on Oct. 18.
He also retweeted the video of Logan's apology writing, "I’m not done yet should of killed me when you had the chance."