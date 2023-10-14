Conor McGregor reacts to Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis
Conor McGregor was live tweeting during the DAZN boxing card on Saturday night.
By Amy Kaplan
Former UFC champion Conor McGregor took to Twitter to support his longtime friend and training partner Dillon Danis in his fight with Logan Paul.
Before the fight, McGregor shared a photo of his yacht set-up and him Facetiming Danis.
"Watch out for the secret move, we gonna blow the socks off this arena and then I’m going sideways on the lambo at 220," McGregor captioned the photo.
When the broadcast showed Paul's fiancee Nina Agdal, McGregor appeared to be propositioning her.
"Logan, me and her, what’s up," he tweeted, then deleted.
Agdal has a pending lawsuit and restraining order against Danis for posting explict videos and photos of herself daily in the build up to the fight. She also claims that Danis or someone he paid, hacked her Snapchat to obtain videos she did not want shared.
Paul ended up defeating Danis after a pretty lackluster performance but that didn't stop McGregor from stroking his friends ego.
"I was impressed by [Dillon Danis]," he tweeted.
Conor McGregor predicted that Dillon Danis would beat Logan Paul
McGregor was supposed to help train Danis for the fight but after life got in the way, it never happened.
“Dillon’s gonna win, Dillon will win,” McGregor told All Out Fighting in September. “You know, he had the baby, we didn’t get to train together. So, I don’t know the ins and outs. I know he’s doing well, he’s still training and he’s gonna go for it."
He continued, "He’s had a baby, he had a new baby so I tried to bring him out. Dillon’s good.”