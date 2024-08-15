Li Jingliang is the UFC 305 fighter to watch
On Saturday, Aug. 17 the UFC will take over Perth’s RAC Arena for UFC 305, headlined by a middleweight title grudge match between champion Dricus Du Plessis and longtime kingpin Israel Adesanya. Before these middleweight stars take center stage, fans should keep a close eye on the welterweight bout that will open the main card.
Li Jingliang is making his return to the Octagon for the first time in nearly two years, and he aims to secure a decisive victory against Fighting Nerds prospect Carlos Prates. In turn, Prates seeks to establish himself in the UFC’s welterweight division with a significant win over a seasoned veteran like Jingliang. However, it is Jingliang who has more at stake in this matchup.
In his most recent bout, Jingliang faced Daniel Rodriguez in a last-minute catchweight match at UFC 279. Initially, Jingliang was scheduled to compete against former interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson in a welterweight clash. However, a drastic missed weight attempt by main event fighter Khamzat Chimaev prompted a swift reshuffling of the UFC 279 card. The fight itself was incredibly close, ultimately resulting in a split-decision victory for Rodriguez. Be that as it may, many fans and analysts felt that Jingliang had done enough to secure the win.
Jingliang’s next scheduled bout was set to take place at UFC 287 against Michael Chiesa. However, he had to withdraw from the card due to a serious spinal injury sustained during grappling training. The injury, cervical radiculopathy, is characterized by neurological dysfunction caused by compression and inflammation of the nerve roots in the cervical spine (neck). This is not the first time Jingliang has faced such an injury; he previously suffered damage to the same sensitive area in 2018.
Li Jingliang fights Carlos Prates at UFC 305
Any sports fan understands that a neck or spine injury can severely hinder an athlete's ability to perform at the highest level. Things are made a lot more difficult when the sport in question is a fast-paced, contact sport like mixed martial arts. The complexities of the human body mean that injuries in these areas can affect not only mobility but also an athlete's strength, coordination, and overall effectiveness in their sport. Even more alarmingly, if such injuries are left untreated or if medical advice is ignored, they could have long-term consequences. These range from chronic pain and impaired movement to the potential of ending an athletic career altogether, or in the worst-case scenarios, even leading to paralysis.
Fortunately for Jingliang, he appears to have taken the necessary precautions and ample time away from the Octagon to address his injury. However, as Jingliang prepares for his highly anticipated return, the pressing question remains: How will he perform when he steps into the cage at UFC 305? This upcoming fight marks not just a physical comeback, but also a significant mental challenge. Jingliang will need to demonstrate resilience and focus, as the psychological impact of an injury can often be just as daunting as the physical toll. His opponent, Prates, is no pushover, meaning Jingliang isn’t guaranteed an easy fight for his comeback.
As a seasoned veteran in the UFC, Jingliang has consistently risen to the challenge of fighting tough opponents, proving to be a formidable test for both emerging talents and ranked contenders alike. He has previously finished durable welterweights, such as Elizeu Zaleski Dos Santos, Santiago Ponzinibbio, and Muslim Salikhov. This knack for finishing fights is further highlighted by his ranking, where he is tied for second place all-time in the UFC's welterweight division for the most knockout victories, alongside Thiago Alves and Vicente Luque. The stakes are incredibly high, as a loss could set back his progression and raise questions about his ability to bounce back from adversity. At 36 years old, many might argue that Li's prime fighting days are behind him but don’t underestimate Jingliang just yet. He may very well demonstrate that an old dog can learn new tricks.