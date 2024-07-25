Leon Edwards net worth: How much does he make per fight?
UFC 304 is upon us, with the event taking place on Saturday, July 27. The event emanates from the Co-op Live Arena in Manchester, United Kingdom. UFC 304 will be headlined by two title fights, and they will both be rematches. The co-main event will see Tom Aspinall defend the interim heavyweight title against Curtis Blaydes, whilst the main event is set to have Leon Edwards defending his welterweight title against Belal Muhammad.
Edwards first won the welterweight title in August 2022 when he defeated Kamaru Usman. Since then, he defended the title twice. At UFC 304, Edwards defends the gold in his hometown against Muhammad. The pair had their first fight in March 2021, and that ended in a no-contest after a second-round eye poke. They finally have their rematch after all these years.
Edwards is ranked no. 4 in the men's pound-for-pound list. With his reign as the welterweight champion now over 700 days, Edwards is certainly one of the top stars in the promotion. But just how much is he worth?
Leon Edwards' net worth
As reported by Sportskeeda, Edwards has a net worth of $2 million as of 2024.
Leon Edwards endorsements
Edwards has endorsement deals with several companies. These include Iconic Menswear, Venum, Monster Energy, Montirex, MyProtein, and RDX Sports. These ultimately contribute to Edwards' earnings.
Leon Edwards salary
Edwards made his debut in November 2014, and he did so against Claudio Silva. Edwards was unsuccessful in this bout so he walked away with a base salary of $8,000 and sponsorship funds of $10,000. This meant that Edwards' first salary from the UFC was about $18,000.
In his next fight, which took place in April 2015, Edwards faced Seth Baczynski. Edwards had a base salary of $8,000 and, because he won the fight, he also got a $8,000 win bonus. Edwards also got a $50,000 performance bonus and $10,000 in sponsorship, meaning that he walked away with $76,000.
Edwards' first fight against Kamaru Usman took place in December 2015. He had a $15,000 base salary and, because of his loss in the fight, his only additional money was $2,500, which came from sponsorships. This meant that he only walked away from the bout with a total of $17,500.
Fast forward to August 2022, where Edwards challenges Usman for the welterweight title. Edwards had a $350,000 base salary, a $50,000 performance bonus, and $32,000 in sponsorships. This meant that, in addition to obtaining the 170-pound gold, Edwards walked away with $432,000.
The pair had a rematch, which ultimately served as Edwards' first title defense, and the champion managed to retain the gold. He had a $500,000 base salary, a $500,000 win bonus, and $42,000 in sponsorships. For his role on the card, Edwards received a $500,000 PPV payout, meaning he had a total of $1,542,000.
What is Leon Edwards' biggest payout?
Edwards' biggest payout was also his most recent one. Edward's second title defense took place at UFC 296 in December 2023, and it was against Colby Covington.
According to MMASalaries, Edwards' base salary was $1 million. In addition to that, he got a $1 million win bonus, a $600,000 PPV payout, and $42,000 in sponsorship. This meant he walked away with well over $2 million from that fight.
Leon Edwards UFC 304 salary
In Edwards and Muhammad's first fight in 2021, Edwards had a $60,000 base salary and a $10,000 sponsorship pay. This means he walked away with $70,000.
Marca expects that, based off of his previous earnings, Edwards can be expected to have a base salary of $500,00. An extra $500,000 as a win bonus, plus $42,000 in sponsorship.