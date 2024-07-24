UFC 304: Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad fight week schedule
The UFC is set to make a return to the United Kingdom with UFC 304. Live from the Co-op Live Arena in Manchester, England, this will be the UFC's first event in the nation in 2024. This will be the promotion's fifth visit to Manchester, and the first since UFC 204 in October 2016. The event features two major title fights, and this could impact both those divisions. This event could shake things up for the rest of the year moving forward.
The main event will be a welterweight title match between Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad. The champion is Edwards, and he is heading towards 700 days as the titleholder, having won the gold in August 2022. This will also be Edwards' third title defense, after defending against Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington. This will be a rematch between Edwards and Muhammad, with their first match taking place in March 2021 and ending with a no-contest. Muhammad is the no. 2-ranked contender in the division, and this is the first time that he will be challenging for gold.
The co-main event is set to see interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall defend his gold against the no. 4-ranked Curtis Blaydes. With Jon Jones still serving as the champion, Aspinall won the interim title at UFC 295 in November 2023. Aspinall is now heading towards 250 days as a titleholder, and he makes his first defense against Blaydes. Much like the main event, the match between Aspinall and Blaydes is a rematch, with the pair meeting in July 2022. Blaydes won that bout after Aspinall injured his knee just 15 seconds into the fight.
The UFC 304 event is set to have 14 fights on the card. Other prominent names that will be featured on the card will include Bobby Green, Paddy Pimblett, Manel Kape, and Giga Chikadze.
The week has so much more than just the UFC 304 fight night in-store. Here is all you can expect from the fight week as the event comes to Manchester in the United Kingdom.
How to watch UFC 304 pre-fight press conference
- DATE: Thursday, July 25
- TIME: 1 pm ET/10 am PT
- WATCH: Streaming live on UFC's YouTube
How to watch UFC 304 official weigh-ins
- DATE: Friday, July 26
- TIME: 4 am ET/1 am PT
- WATCH: Streaming live on UFC's YouTube
How to watch UFC 304 ceremonial weigh-ins
- DATE: Friday, July 26
- TIME: 11 am ET/8 am PT
- WATCH: Streaming live on UFC's YouTube
How to watch UFC 302
- DATE: Saturday, July 27
- TIME: 6 pm ET/3 pm PT
- WATCH: PPV/ESPN/ESPN+/UFC Fight Pass
How to watch UFC 304 post-fight press conference
- DATE: Saturday, July 27
- TIME: Directly after the fights conclude
- WATCH: Streaming live on UFC's YouTube
