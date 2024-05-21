Leon Edwards explains reason behind terrible UFC 304 timing (VIDEO)
By Amy Kaplan
UFC 304 will take place in Manchester, England on July 27 but when the card was announced the excitement for local fans dropped when the timing of the event was revealed.
The main card will start at 3 a.m. for the local crowd and it's not the most ideal time to be on the streets of Manchester and fans are not happy. “3 am main card IN ENGLAND is f***ing ridiculous! What’s the point??” wrote one Instagram user on an official UFC post. “The main card starts at 3am uk time. embarrassing,” wrote another.
Now, Leon Edwards, who is headlining the card, revealed why the start time is the way it is. Apparently, the card was supposed to take place in Utah and that's why the event has to take place when it does.
"I think they said the PPV was already booked for Utah, right? And then they ... so the slot was already booked in, so when they changed it to Manchester they couldn't change also the time with the TV station and that's the reason why it's staying on that time I think. It is what it is."
Edwards will be headlining the card versus Belal Muhammad for his welterweight title. The co-main event is an interim heavyweight title fight between reigning interim champion Tom Aspinall and Curtis Blaydes. Paddy Pimblett also makes his return versus Bobby Green.
UFC 304 fight card (updated)
- Leon Edwards (c) vs. Belal Muhammad[
- Tom Aspinall (ic) vs. Curtis Blaydes
- Bobby Green vs. Paddy Pimblett
- Arnold Allen vs. Giga Chikadze
- Muhammad Mokaev vs.Manel Kape
The rest of the card has not been announced but we'll update when we know more. The event takes place at the new Co-op Live arena which seats 23,500 people. Tickets go on sale on Friday, June 7 on Ticketmaster for the general public.