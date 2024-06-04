Kayla Harrison responds to Donn Davis' recent Kevin Durant comparison
By Amy Kaplan
Two time PFL champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist left the PFL for the UFC to debut on the biggest card in the promotion's history. At UFC 300 Harrison was a bright star amongst some of the promotion's biggest names after defeating former champion Holly Holm.
After the departure from the PFL, the promotion she was the star of for years, founder Donn Davis compared her to Kevin Durant and LeBron James calling her a "follower who needs validation." The MMA community jumped to her defense calling out Davis for his comments and praising Harrison in the process. At the time she never really commented on remarks but while appearing on The Ariel Helwani Show she finally addressed them straight out.
“Honestly, I’m living my best life,” Harrison said. “I take great pride in what I built at the PFL. I carried that company on my back for quite a while, and I’ve got big shoulders, so I can handle it. I just don’t have time for that bullsh*t. Every day, I wake up, I get to go to the gym, I get to train with the people that I respect, admire, and look up to. I’m chasing a dream. When I started MMA, the goal wasn’t to make a sh*t ton of money. The goal wasn’t to be rich and famous, the goal was to be UFC champion."
Kayla Harrison unbothered by Donn Davis comments
The podcast was recorded live during UFC 302 fight week where Harrison made several promotional appearances for the UFC alongside Alex Pereira and Merab Dvalishvili. PFL has been in hot water as of late over several complaint about fighter pay, contracts, getting fighters fights and more.
Harrison may get the next title shot due to her debut performance and her history if absolutely killing everyone in her warpath. “That’s why I’m here and that’s what I want to do. If anyone has a problem with it, they can go fu*k themselves,” she said.
She also revealed she's dealing with a hand injury, and will hope to return to action in October.