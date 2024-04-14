Amanda Nunes, Cris Cyborg call out Kayla Harrison after UFC 300 win
Two of the best fighters in MMA have called out Kayla Harrison after she defeated Holly Holm at UFC 300.
Kayla Harrison arguably had one of the most dominant UFC debuts ever as she stopped Holly Holm via submission in the second round at UFC 300 and unsurprisingly, she's already got the attention of former champions Amanda Nunes and Cris "Cyborg" Justino.
Following her impressive win, Harrison was quick to claim her title shot and made sure to mention that it doesn't matter if Julianna Peña or Raquel Pennington will be the champion when she competes for the UFC women's bantamweight championship down the line in 2024. Harrison has all the hype she needs to not only get the title shot but also become one of the most popular fighters in the UFC. However, Nunes, who's easily one of the best fighters of all time, was quick to remind everyone of her greatness through a post on Twitter.
The infographic posted by Nunes reminded fans that she's knocked out Justino, Holm, and Ronda Rousey. On top of that, she boasts decision wins over Pena and Valentina Shevchenko (one split decision and one unanimous decision). Last but not least, she has a submission win over Miesha Tate, and one can't argue that this is not one of the best resumes in UFC history.
While there is no shame in having competitive fights with Shevchenko who's another all-time great, Nunes has redeemed her loss against Pena by getting two 50-44s and a 50-43 in their second fight In another post, Nunes reacted to Harrison's post-fight interview, and she used the prominent phrase "Chama", reminding everyone why she's called the lioness.
Cris Cyborg wants the winner of Amanda Nunes vs. Kayla Harrison
Another fighter who seems eager to derail the Harrison hype train is Justino. Since losing to Jorina Baars in Muay Thai in 2014, Justino only lost once to Nunes and has obliterated the rest of the competition she faced in boxing, the UFC, Bellator, and Invicta.
In her own post on Twitter, Justino claimed that she would want to fight the winner of Nunes vs. Harrison. Because Harrison successfully proved that the severe weight cut didn't have a major impact on her performance, Justino might be willing to try out a similar cut.
It is important to remember that Justino and Harrison have been inclined to fight each other for a couple of years now. Despite frequent callouts from both sides, the bout never came close to being finalized in the PFL.
As for Nunes, she left no doubts about her supremacy over the rest of the contenders in both her divisions when she beat Pena for five straight rounds. With Harrison looking as healthy and talented as ever in her UFC 300 debut, fans believe that the division finally has a noteworthy opponent for Nunes and it could motivate her to come back.