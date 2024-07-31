Judo Olympic champion suffers freak injury celebrating win (Video)
By Amy Kaplan
Moldova's Adil Osmanov won a medal at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris but while celebrating the win suffered a freak injury. The 24-year-old judoka had just defeated Italy's Manuel Lombardo in the Judo 73 kg weight class earning a bronze medal on Monday, July 29, when he began jumping and waving his arms in celebration. That's when disaster struck.
During his celebration, he dislocated his shoulder and immediately dropped to the mats in pain. "Yes, it was very difficult. And during the warm-up, I felt bad, but I’ve had that before – and that’s when I got a medal," Osmanov said. "I had no options to back down."
Watch Adil Osmanov's Olympics celebration injury
The Moldovan President offered Osmanov a hearty congratulations after the win writing, "Another bronze medal for Moldova! Congratulations to our judoist Adil Osmanov for the impressive performance at the Olympics. Your achievement is a victory for us all!"
The gold medalist in the match was Azerbaijan's Hidayat Heydarov and France's Joan-Benjamin Gaba won silver. This is the second time a Judo Olympian has suffered a dislocation during the Summer Olympics. Tajikistan judoka athlete Nurali Emomali suffered a dislocated shoulder in his match with Japan’s Hifumi Abe earlier in the week.
Follow along with FanSided MMA for all your combat sports Olympics news and highlights throughout the 2024 Summer Olympics.