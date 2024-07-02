What combat sports are at the 2024 Summer Olympics?
By Amy Kaplan
The 2024 Summer Olympics are creeping up on us quickly. The events will take place from July 26 through Aug. 11 and take place in Paris, France. There will be competitions in more than 25 sports including water polo, tennis, skateboarding, and surfing, among many others.
In terms of combat sports, there are six total competitions.
- Boxing
- Wrestling
- Weightlifting
- Taekwondo
- Judo
- Fencing
Unfortunately sports like MMA, kickboxing, Muay Thai, and Brazilian Jiu-jitsu are not a part of the Olympics. The good news for fans of those sports is that it may not always be that way. Muay Thai was approved this year to "showcase" at the Olympics in hopes of someday being added to the line-up.
Are MMA and Muay Thai a part of the Olympics?
According to The Nation, "Muay Thai will feature in the side programme, offering attendees a unique opportunity to engage with the sport. A dedicated Muay Thai workshop will be hosted at the Boxing House in the Olympic Park for five days, with Aug. 5 and 6 serving as the focal points. The specially constructed Muay Thai stadium at Club France will showcase two full days of action-packed bouts, boasting 10 hours of matches daily, featuring athletes from 24 countries, including Thailand."
If all goes well, perhaps it will be honored at the 2028 games. MMA is also at the forefront of the Olympics discussion. The sport was included in the 2023 African Games which is a step in the right direction for Olympic inclusion. According to SportCal.com, "The bouts were accompanied by vibrant African music, with celebratory dancing erupting among attendees between the bouts and before the medal ceremonies. Legendary Ghanian boxer and multiple-time world champion, Azuma Nelson, whose name is emblazoned on the arena walls, came to show his support for MMA in the games and praised the opportunity for MMA’s athletes in Africa."
The highlight of Olympic combat sports has always been boxing and that's alive and well this year. The first Olympic boxing event will take place on July 27, with the last taking place on Aug. 10. Check out the fill boxing schedule right here.