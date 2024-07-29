'Olympic level karma' unsportsmanlike conduct goes horribly wrong for Judo Olympian
By Amy Kaplan
A scene out of the 2024 Paris Olympics has everyone talking. The moment came during the 66-kilogram Judo event on Sunday, July 29.
Tajikistan judoka athlete Nurali Emomali refused to shake the hand of his opponent Israel’s Baruch Shmailov and was also heard yelling "Allah Akbar" which means "God is the greatest." Many wondered if the show of unsportsmanlike conduct was in response to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Whatever the reason, it wasn't well received and he was criticized for his lack of respect and unsportsmanlike conduct.
Later, during Emomali's quarterfinal match with Japan’s Hifumi Abe, he went down with an injury and had to withdraw completely. It appears he may have a dislocated shoulder.
Nurali Emomali refused to shake Baruch Shmailov's hand and immediately paid for it
According to FOX News, Morocco’s Abderrahmane Boushita also refused to shake the hand of the Shmailov after he fought and lost to the Israeli athlete. Israel has one of the largest teams for Judo with 12 total competitors and only four competing on Sunday. It's likely we may see more things like this in future matches.
So far, Israel has not won an Olympic medal in 2024, overall they have earned 13, including three gold medals. Follow along with FanSided MMA for all your updates, results and viral moments from combat sports Olympics coverage.