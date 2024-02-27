Jorge Masvidal's Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA fight card, start time, channel guide
- Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA 7 takes place on March 2
- It's headlined by an inaugural Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA heavyweight title
- Here's who to watch, where to watch and when
By Joe O’Grady
Jorge Masvidal's Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA returns on Saturday, March 2 to the Kia Center in Orlando, FL for the first time in 2024.
Gamebred 7 is headlined by a pair of former UFC competitors, Junior dos Santos and Alan Belcher. Dos Santos is coming off his split decision victory over Fabricio Werdum in September 2023. Belcher similarly defeated Roy Nelson via split decision in his inaugural bareknuckle debut with the promotion. Belcher won the Gamebred bareknuckle boxing heavyweight title and will now look for a second title under the bareknuckle MMA banner.
The main event will be five rounds and will be for the inaugural Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA heavyweight title.
In the another highly anticipated heavyweight bout, Chase Sherman faces off against Alex Nicholson. With an impressive performance, Sherman or Nicholson could see themselves challenging for the heavyweight title next.
“This is going to be a historic night and we can’t wait to crown the first ever Gamebred Bareknuckle heavyweight world champion in front of the great fans in Orlando,” Masvidal said via a press release. “We’ve got a bareknuckle boxing champion in Alan Belcher against a true legend of MMA in Junior Dos Santos, a true 50-50 fight that’s gonna
come down to who can impose their will on the other. This is going to be pure violence from start to finish, and not just the main event, because fans can always expect Gamebred cards to deliver from the opening bell, through the main event. Make sure you’re at Kia Center in
Orlando on March 2.”
The remainder of the eight-fight card is filled with familiar names and plenty of UFC alumni including Maurice Green, Jesse Ronson, Karl Roberson, and more.
Masvidal's promotion looks to continue its success from last year with the first of likely several Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA events this year.
Masvidal has been able to leverage his star power to create a brand new avenue for mixed martial artists to showcase their skills. With the growing popularity of the sport, it shouldn't be long before the bareknuckle MMA scene starts to work its way into the mainstream of fight fans everywhere.
Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA 7 fight card
The event will air live on KICK starting at 7 p.m ET.
- Junior dos Santos vs. Alan Belcher
- Chase Sherman vs. Alex Nicholson
- TJ Brown vs. Mandel Nallo
- Maurice Green vs. Guto Inocente
- Jesse Ronson vs. Anthony Njokuani
- Karl Roberson vs. Adriano Capitulino
- Brandon Jenkins vs. Tyler Hill
- Charles Bennett vs. Joe Penafiel