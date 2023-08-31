Jon Jones makes surprising comparison between Conor McGregor, Sean O'Malley
Jon Jones thinks Conor McGregor and Sean O'Malley have something in common.
By Amy Kaplan
Jon Jones isn't one to throw around compliments like this one, so you know he probably really means what he says.
Jones sat down for a lengthy interview with the OverDogs Podcast and spoke on many topics, including the rise of Sean O'Malley.
“Sean O’Malley – I’m excited about him – he has the look,” Jones said. “He reminds me a lot of [Conor] McGregor. He’s really raw and authentic, he has that kind of rags-to-riches story that everyone appreciates, especially in this country. I like him. I like him a lot and I really want to see how far he can take it.”
Both O'Malley and McGregor shot to stardom for more than just their in-cage talent, of which Jones recognizes.
Jon Jones thinks Sean O'Malley is the 'total package'
“He’s young enough still to where he can take those leaps and bounds in his game,” Jones said. “He’s going to be around for a long time. To beat up Aljamain like that – I always put my money on the wrestler. O’Malley, he’s looking like the total package. I’m going to be tuning into his pay-per-views for the next couple of years.”
O'Malley became champion at UFC 292 when he defeated long-reigning champion Aljamain Sterling via a second-round TKO.