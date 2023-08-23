Sean O'Malley poses nude after winning UFC bantamweight title (PHOTOS)
Sean O'Malley celebrated his new win with a joint, a sunset and no clothes.
By Amy Kaplan
On Wednesday, just days after becoming the new UFC bantamweight champion, Sean O'Malley took to Instagram to share several images of him posing in the nude wearing just his UFC belt.
"Feelin like a King smoking on that Suga Punch," O'Malley wrote alongside the photo of him smoking weed in front of a stunning sunset.
Fans referred to Sean O'Malley as the 'GOAT' after defeating Aljamain Sterling
Fans flocked to the comments to praise O'Malley for his performance over Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292.
"My grandparents had AliMy parents had TysonI have the undefeated bantamweight Peoria gangster jobin GOAT Sean O’Malley," a fan wrote.
Another said, "THE CHAMP DOES WHATEVER THE FOOK HE WANTS!!!" And another wrote, "I haven’t jumped off my seat at a UFC fight win in a decade. That was awesome."
A few people joked about the nudity. Someone said, "Chito doesn’t even want the belt after this one," while someone else said "that's a good way to get people to stop asking to wear the belt."
O'Malley became the second product of Dana White's Contender Series to become a UFC champion and did it in style. He defeated Sterling via TKO in the second round and then called out a rematch with Marlon "Chito" Vera.
This isn't the first time a UFC fighter has posed naked with their new belt. It's common for fighters to post photos in bed with the belt the night after the fight and Amanda Nunes staged a photo with her two belts while showering after she became a UFC champ-champ.