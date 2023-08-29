Jon Jones makes NSFW admission about Stipe Miocic
Jon Jones thinks about his UFC 295 opponent Stipe Miocic at the most unconventional times.
By Amy Kaplan
Certainly an unconventional admission, UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones, recently made a NSFW disclosure.
While appearing on the OverDogs Podcast (h/t MMA Junkie) he confessed that he thinks about his rival, former UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic, even during his most intimate moments.
“I feel like when you get to a place when you don’t feel anything is probably when you should hang it up. … At this point, I still get really nervous, man. I have nightmares about my opponents. I could be balls deep in some mmm mmm [laughs] and Stipe will cross my mind.”
Thanks for that visual, Jon.
Jones will step back into the Octagon to face Miocic in what will be his first defense of his new title. Their bout will headline UFC 295 on Nov. 11 from New York.
This unusual admission reflects the intensity of their rivalry and the extent to which competition overtakes the lives of these professional athletes.
Francis Ngannou thinks Stipe Miocic is 'gonna be tough' for Jon Jones
Originally, Jones was supposed to face Francis Ngannou, in what could have been the fight of the century match-up. Ngannou, known for his devastating knockout power, was seen as a significant challenge for Jones. Unfortunately, due to contract negotiations, the match-up didn't materialize and Ngannou is now with PFL.
But that didn't stop him from putting his two cents in on how he see's the fight between Jon
"It's gonna be tough for Jones," Ngannou told TMZ Sports. "I think we all don't give the credit that is due to Stipe. Stipe is not having enough credit. For me, he's still the guy at heavyweight. He's still the most challenging guy in the heavyweight division."