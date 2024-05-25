Jon Jones compared himself to Tom Brady and everyone hated it
By Amy Kaplan
UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has been busy replying to fans on Twitter who are criticizing him for fighting Stipe Miocic next instead of interim champion Tom Aspinall. In fact, it's been almost a daily occurrence and his constant tweeting has begun to rub fans the wrong way.
On Friday, May 24, Jones quote tweeted a fan who wrote, "Bruh just fight Stipe and Tom Aspinall and nobody will have any complaints. Idk why ur choosing to take this route. Jones replied comparing himself to GOAT NFL quarterback Tom Brady and the fans absolutely lost their minds.
Jon Jones got roasted by fans after Tom Brady comparison
"False equivalence. You are the champion of the Hw division. It’s your duty and responsibility to fight the best contenders. Especially interim champs. Vacate If you want your gimmick fights," someone tweeted. Another fan wrote, "Bro outside of 2019 you havent fought more than once a year since you were 26. Literally wasted your entire prime being suspended or sitting around “training” for this old man. Tom Brady won 4 more suoer bowls after he turned 30. Terrible comparison."
Someone else pointed out that, "Brady beat Mahomes in the Super bowl at 40+. I don't think this hits like you think it does." Another commented, "hen let go of the belt! Brady ain’t holding on to the ball." Still another tweeted, "Brady didn’t prevent the Super Bowl from being contested for 616 days."
Jones was set to fight Miocic, who many consider the greatest UFC heavyweight of all time, but Jones injured himself in training and the fight was called off. Aspinall fought Sergei Pavlovich for the interim title and won and *should* fight Jones next to unify the title. But that doesn't appear to be happening. Instead, Aspinall is fighting Curtis Blaydes and Jones is still sidelined.
Many fans think Jones is avoiding fighting Aspinall for fear of losing his title. Miocic is aging and hasn't fought in more than three years and is coming off a brutal loss to Frances Ngannou. Fighting Miocic isn't the problem though, it's hanging on to the title in the process. Fans feel (and we agree) that Jones should relinquish the title if he doesn't plan on unifying it when he returns to action.