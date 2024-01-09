MMA Twitter reacts to Jon Jones 'avoiding' Tom Aspinall
Jon Jones doesn't seem to want to fight the UFC interim champion Tom Aspinall.
By Amy Kaplan
UFC heavyweight Jon Jones went on a long Twitter rant about UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall. Jones doesn't think Aspinall has a leg to stand on when it comes to who he fights next, and the fans don't agree.
Jones thinks that Aspinall's claim to the next title shot (and not Stipe Miocic) is out of the question, even though technically that's exactly what happens when an undisputed title returns.
Even Aspinall replied to Jones' rant writing, "Jon you’re letting your ego run wild here mate. I’m not downplaying you’re résumé, it’s incredible. Far superior to mine. You are known as the best fighter ever, and that’s EXACTLY why I want to beat you. Surely you can understand that?"
He's not wrong. It should be Aspinall next, and that sucks for Miocic, but that's just the way it should be.
MMA Twitter defends Jon Jones even when they are wrong
Unfortunately, not everyone agrees. There were many fans who defended Jones.