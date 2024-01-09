Jon Jones, Tom Aspinall go back and forth on Twitter over ego, legacy
Tom Aspinall reacts to Jon Jones fuming about his call-outs in recent tweets.
By Anwesha Nag
Tom Aspinall retorted with a scathing reply on Twitter after Jon Jones went on a rant on the platform about the Brit's "infamous call-outs".
Since before becoming the interim UFC heavyweight champion, Aspinall has been calling Jones out for a heavyweight clash. Winning the belt only strengthened his argument that he deserved to fight the undisputed champion to unify the title. However, Jones never took too kindly to the sentiment. Things got heated after Aspinall uploaded a TikTok video about "waiting for Jon Jones".
The former UFC light heavyweight champion seemingly took offense at the video. It did not help that Aspinall had previously called for Jones to be stripped of the title. Shortly after announcing that he underwent a second surgery - on his left elbow - after going under the knife for his pectoral tear, Jones took to Twitter to take shots at Aspinall.
"Only four recognizable opponents, and already the king of England, must be nice," he wrote. "There will be legendary tales told about you and your infamous callouts." When a fan pointed out that Aspinall was rightfully frustrated after doing all he could and still not getting a shot at Jones, the American once again spoke of his decorated resume. He topped it off with a musing about how easy it is to get replaced in the world and get one's work forgotten.
Aspinall responded with class, giving Jones due respect but putting his point forward strongly. "Jon you’re letting your ego run wild here mate," he said. "I’m not downplaying you’re résumé."
While Jones has his MMA legacy in the sport to show, it is understandable where Aspinall is coming from. Despite him being the interim champion, Dana White has made it very clear that Jones' next outing would be against Stipe Miocic. The fight was scheduled for UFC 295 before Jones had to pull out due to a pectoral tear.