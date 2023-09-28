John Fury thinks Francis Ngannou’s 'embarrassing' open workout was a ‘disgrace’ (VIDEO)
Tyson Fury's dad reacted to footage of Francis Ngannou's open workout with Mike Tyson and he wasn't impressed.
By Amy Kaplan
On Tuesday, Francis Ngannou hosted an open workout for the media ahead of his fight with Tyson Fury next month.
Several videos and photos made their way to Fury's father, John Fury, who took to social media to express his thoughts on what he'd seen.
“Just seen Francis Ngannou and Mike Tyson and that so-called trainer what’s got the pads on, seen the open workout. I hope he’s kidding along and he’s playing possum here,” Fury said on Instagram. “I hope that’s a joke and intended to be a laugh. Because if it’s not, he ain’t got a prayer. He ain’t got a cat in hell’s chance. He won’t get out of the first round. It’s probably going to be Tyson’s quickest knockout.
John has always been a more outspoken character within Tyson's camp so it's no surprise that he'd weigh in on his son's future opponent.
“But you know what? It’s got to be kidology, that. It’s got to be full-on games. Because if that’s what he’s got — well, God help him, he’ll get smashed to bits. That’s all I’m saying, mate. That’s embarrassing. If that’s what he can do on a public workout, don’t bother doing a public workout. It’s a disgrace.”
Fury and Ngannou will compete in a professional 10-round heavyweight boxing match in late October in Saudi Arabia. Fury’s WBC heavyweight title will not be on the line, but the fight is fully sanctioned and will go on both fighter's professional records.