Joe Rogan thinks 1 of the Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou judges 'should go to jail'
By Amy Kaplan
Add Joe Rogan to the list of people upset that Francis Ngannou wasn't awarded the win over Tyson Fury.
After a shocking dominant performance which included cutting Fury and knocking him down in the third round, the judges awarded a split decision win to Fury.
Judges Alan Krebs (95-94) and Juan Carlos Pelayo (96-93) scored the fight for Fury, while Ed Garner had it 95-94 for Ngannou.
It's Pelayo who Rogan is most upset with.
“Francis Ngannou had never had a boxing match ever in his life, had zero boxing matches, but he was the UFC heavyweight champion, knocked down Tyson Fury in the third round, beat him up in the eighth round,” Rogan said on his podcast. “Most people, including me, thought he should’ve won the decision – including most boxers, most boxing pundits. He lost by one point on one judge’s scorecard. He won on one judge’s scorecard, and another judge, who should go to jail, had it 96-93 for Tyson Fury, which is f*cking outrageous.”
Rogan's not entirely wrong, no one gave Ngnnou even a chance at surviving the fight, let alone winning. The tides of public opinion turned after the knockdown and from there, everyone seemed to be rooting for Ngannou.
“We thought (Fury) was going to run him over because he’s the boxing heavyweight champion,” Rogan continued. “‘There’s no way this guy can box with me.’ He even said at the beginning of the fight, ‘It’s time to go to school,’ and then Francis said at the end of the fight, ‘You are a sh*tty professor.'”
While Rogan is being a bit dramatic about jail, there should be some accountability with judges and the public, or the fighters should be be given an explanation for why they scored things a specific way.