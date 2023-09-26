Joe Rogan thinks Conor McGregor is still in his 'prime' & will make a comeback
Joe Rogan thinks Conor McGregor will overcome the leg-break curse and prove to everyone he's still in his prime.
By Amy Kaplan
Leg breaks in MMA have overwhelmingly derailed the careers of some of the best fighters.
Look at Chris Weidman and Anderson Silva. Weidman lost his return fight and injured himself again after his brutal leg break and Silva was never the same going 1-5-1 after returning from his injury.
But Joe Rogan thinks Conor McGregor will be different.
“If it wasn’t for his leg snap, he’s still in the prime of his career. But that leg snap is a real problem,” Rogan said on a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience. “I mean, if he does, he’ll be the first. And if anybody does, maybe he can do it. If anybody can do it, maybe it’s him because he snapped his leg in the prime of his career. Anderson was a little older. I believe he was 36 or 37 when he snapped his leg. Chris Weidman was a little older."
McGregor broke his leg while fighting Dustin Poirier in July 2021 but hasn't fought since. In the meantime he's filmed a movie, coached The Ultimate Fighter and introduced his Irish Forged Stout beer. But his comeback to competition is looming.
“It’s a hard one to come back from," Rogan continued. "Nobody really comes back from that one. You have to have plates, and also, you’ve got to think the differences – you’re kicking, you’re taking kicks. Guys are going to kick you in that shin for sure. They’re going to kick you in your calf. (You’ll have) nerve damage – all the above. I don’t know the extent of how much damage was done, but it’s been two years.”
McGregor was expected back in 2023 to fight Michael Chandler but due to delays entering the USADA pool, the fight hasn't been booked yet.
“I just think that if anybody can do it, it’s going to be Conor,” Rogan said. “If anyone is going to come back from that and fight again, it’s going to be Conor. But it’s that famous Marvin Hagler quote: ‘It’s hard to get out of bed and run in the cold when you’re sleeping in silk sheets.’ When you’re the champ and you’re rich as f*ck like he is, he doesn’t have to do nothing forever. He’s got generational wealth, but he’s still in the prime of his athletic career.”