Chris Weidman broke his leg ... again (Video)
Chris Weidman is suffering a brand new leg break after recovering from one two years ago.
By Amy Kaplan
At UFC 292 former champion Chris Weidman returned to the Octagon for the first time since suffering a horrific leg break two years prior.
During the fight many fans voiced their concern about him re-breaking the leg but as the fight progressed the fear suddenly turned into how his knees would hold up.
Now we know the full extent of his injuries.
“There was no ligament tears at all,” Weidman said on his Sirius XM show. “So ACL, LCL, MCL, PCL, all those ‘Ls’ that you do not want to tear because that’s like six months to a year of recovery. The ligaments are good."
But that's not all.
“What did happen to me though, I have a fracture in my left leg," he said. "So he broke my leg with one of those leg kicks. I ended up switching to southpaw and figuring it out. But I’m pretty sure that’s when my leg broke, fractured it. It’s on the tibula head, right below my knee is where it broke. Upper tibia bone is what’s fractured. Recovery wise, it’s not bad at all. Four weeks. Four-week recovery, that’s it.”
The new break is in the left leg, his previous injury was in his right, so it's thankfully not a re-break from the first one. But man, what are his legs made of?
Dana White begged Chris Weidman to retire after UFC 292
After the fight, UFC president Dana White begged Weidman to retire.
“First of all depending on the damage to the knee, you’re talking another year. I would say Chris, I love you, please, please retire," Weidman said during his post-fight press conference.
Weidman is insisting he will return to the Octagon again.