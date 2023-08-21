Did Chris Weidman retire after UFC 292 loss?
Chris Weidman suffered a unanimous decision loss against Brad Tavares at UFC 292. Does it mean the end of his career? Let's find out.
By Anwesha Nag
Chris Weidman returned to the Octagon on Saturday after a hiatus of more than two years but failed to capitalize on the moment. The American was out of action since April 2021 owing to a horrific leg break suffered against Uriah Hall at UFC 261.
But fans are yet to see the end of Weidman. He is not retiring from MMA after the UFC 292 loss. Despite losing seven of his last 10 fights, Weidman is determined to make a comeback and prove himself.
In a post-fight interview with Megan Olivi for ESPN MMA, Weidman made it very clear that he had every intention of returning to the octagon again.
"I'm not done. I'll be back better than ever," he said. "This was a good opportunity for me to get back in the Octagon."
Dana White wants Chris Weidman to retire
The UFC president, however, feels differently. In the post-UFC 292 press conference, Dana White said that he hopes Weidman chooses to hang up his fighting gloves after this. He also revealed that the former champion may have blown his knee.
"I love Chris Weidman, I love him. I love his family. I think he should retire. We talked to Dr. (Davidson). He thinks he blew his ACL, MCL – he blew one of the CLs," Dana White told the media. "After a lengthy recovery, he made a comeback at UFC 292 to face Brad Tavares and ended up injuring himself once again. The guy is just coming back from a gruesome injury and, listen man: Father Time is not our friend at all, but definitely, if you’re a professional athlete." White added that the recovery may take up to another year.
When asked what would be his response if Weidman asked for a fight again, White said he would request him to call it quits, "I would say: 'Chris, I love you. Please, please retire.'"
When the time comes, it seems like White and Weidman will need to sit down and have a proper chat about his return.