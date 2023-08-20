UFC 292: Brad Tavares spoils Chris Weidman's return from injury (Video)
Chris Weidman celebrates his UFC return at UFC 292, though it didn't end in victory.
Although he did not get his hand raised at UFC 292, Chris Weidman had an absolute victory by making his way to the Octagon after suffering a severe leg break two years ago.
Brad Tavares defeated Weidman via unanimous decision in the former UFC middleweight champion's first fight since his injury at UFC 261 in April 2021.
The ovation Weidman received in Boston was deafening, as they embraced and celebrated his return.
UFC 292: Chris Weidman is a victor even in loss to Brad Tavares
The first round was quite slow-paced as Weidman got back in the groove. Weidman went in for takedown attempt, which was shoved off by Tavares. Tavares forced Weidman back with a sharp right. Weidman went in for a takedown again, pressing Tavares against the cage, but Tavares got an underhook and got away. Tavares attacked Weidman's left leg, which was in the front, with several leg kicks during the round. Weidman grabbed Tavares's leg late in the round again but didn't commit to it.
Tavares got back on the attack in the second round, landing some solid strikes and adding in the leg kick attack. One solid leg kick about a minute into the round seemed to chew Weidman's left leg up bad, forcing Weidman to place his right leg in the front. Tavares continued to attack, though Weidman pressed forward and landed a small flurry with Tavares against the cage.
After a pause for a low blow, Weidman briefly dropped Tavares with a straight, but Tavares continued to pound away at Weidman's legs with leg kicks. Weidman pressed Tavares again but was once more unable to land the takedown. The two battled in a clinch against the cage, both landing knees, but Tavares's takedown defense showed again.
Tavares's leg kicks continued to pound away at Weidman, clearly hurting him. Weidman tried to fight back with combinations but he was in clear pain. Tavares fended off Weidman's takedown attempts again. In spite of Weidman's efforts to put pressure, his legs were just too beat up to support his fists.
All three judges scored the bout 30-27 for Tavares.