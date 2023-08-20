Dana White begs Chris Weidman to ‘please retire’ after UFC 292 loss (Video)
Chris Weidman has no plans of retiring after his UFC 292 loss, despite what Dana White thinks.
By Amy Kaplan
UFC president Dana White does not want to see Chris Weidman fight again.
Saturday night was supposed to be the triumphant return of Weidman after one of the nastiest leg breaks in UFC history. And while we did get to see Weidman fight again, it was clear he was still harboring some fear and wasn't fighting up the standard we'd hoped. He lost the fight via decision.
After the event White spoke to the media and made a plea to Weidman to hang up his gloves for good.
“I love Chris Weidman,” White said (h/t MMA Fighting). “I love him, I love his family and I think he should retire. We talked to [Doctor Jeff Davidson], Doc D thinks he blew his MCL/ACL — he blew one of his [cruciate ligaments]. The guy’s just coming back from a gruesome injury. Listen, father time is not our friend at all but definitely not for a professional athlete."
Dana White says Chris Weidman could be out another year 'and I think he should retire'
Due to those potential injuries, Weidman could be out an extended period of time ... again.
“First of all depending on the damage to the knee, you’re talking another year. I would say Chris, I love you, please, please retire.”
Unfortunately, it doesn't look like Weidman is up for that idea.
“I’m not done,” Weidman said during his post-fight interview. “I’ll be back better than ever, but this was a good opportunity for me to get back in the Octagon.”