Dana White goes off on Merab Dvalishvili for recent comments about UFC title (Video)
Dana White thinks Merab Dvalishvili's friendship with Aljamain Sterling is getting in the way of his UFC career.
By Amy Kaplan
UFC president Dana White is not happy with No. 2 ranked bantamweight Merab Dvalishvili after he let it be known that he would not fight for two years if he needed to if it meant his friend Aljamain Sterling could get a rematch with Sean O'Malley.
Dvalishvili has been vocal in the past about not wanting to fight Sterling due to their close friendship and now that Sterling doesn't have the title anymore, he still doesn't seem to want the title ... yet.
“Everybody in this room, and everyone watching this video knows how I feel about this s**t,” White said when FanSided MMA asked how he felt about the recent comments. “I hate it. Why did you even get into this sport? If that’s your mentality and the way that you think: ‘I don’t want the title, I don’t want the championship, we’re friends, we’re this, we’re that.’
White continued, "This is not about friendship. This is about finding out who the best in the world is, and if you don’t want to find out who the best in the world is, this is not the place for you. You should be somewhere else. There’s plenty of places to fight where they don’t give a s**t what you do. It doesn’t work here.”
Dana White questions why Merab Dvalishvili is in the UFC: 'There’s plenty of places to fight where they don’t give a s**t what you do'
This isn't the first (and won't be the last) time that White has voiced his displeasure at the way that Dvalishvili and Sterling are handling their careers. Sometimes the fans agree with White, other times, they don't. The fans seem split on this one with some applauding Dvalishvili while others think it's unwise of him to risk his chances and anger the boss.
Sterling lost the tile to O'Malley just a few weeks ago. Sterling wants the rematch but O'Malley wants to fight Marlon Vera instead.