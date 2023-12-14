Jake Paul vs. Andre August preview, prediction and betting odds
Jake Paul vs. Andre August will take place December 15 live on DAZN. Fansided MMA previews the match, providing a prediction and the betting odds.
Like it or not, YouTube and social media star turned professional boxer, Jake Paul is one of the most well-known figures in boxing. He is among the few people in the sport who garners mainstream attention outside of hardcore boxing circles. More people tune in to watch him lose than to cheer him on.
Paul will venture back into the ring on December 15 at the Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando, Florida, against Andre August. The event will be shown live on DAZN.
From the outside looking, the successful entrepreneur, boxer, and promoter should be satisfied with his position. He is able to fight almost anybody he wants, whenever he wants, for vast sums of money. However, Paul seems to be on a mission to be taken seriously as a boxer. Not just as a box office attraction but as a contender and a future world champion. The goal is to one day step into the ring with Canelo Alvarez.
"I think the path that I'm on now tees me up in the future to fight Canelo," Paul told Ariel Helwani in an interview with The MMA Hour. "It's even just showing him that I can go 10 or 12 rounds with you, [that] I've done that with real, legitimate pro boxers and beat them.
"So when I beat these guys in the year or two to come, and continue to raise the level of opposition, I think me vs. Canelo becomes a really interesting fight. Something that a lot of people would be like, 'Oh, Jake's going to get destroyed.' But there's that fun thing in your mind, the same thing with Francis Ngannou and Tyson Fury. 'Yeah, but he's the bigger guy who has punching power!' So it becomes this really fun, interesting fight that I think is historical, and Canelo has expressed interest in interviews, so I think we're closer than we think."
Paul fighting Alvarez is possible in the future, likely staged as an exhibition contest rather than for a legitimate world title. Despite Paul's ambitions, he and his team have moved him along delicately, taking only calculated risks. Much like Tommy Fury, August is an experienced boxer who fought most of his career in the light heavyweight division. He recently returned from an almost four-year hiatus in 2023 at cruiserweight, winning a unanimous decision earlier this year.
August, 35, will enter the ring as the smaller and older fighter against Paul, as the social media star is a heavy favorite. Smartly, Paul has kept himself active, putting in a mix of fights that garner him a sizable paycheck while steadily progressing the level of competition. August is more of a side step than a step forward from Fury, who beat Paul earlier this year in Saudi Arabia by split decision.
Prediction:
When choosing August as an opponent, Paul picked someone who would be right in front of him for most of the fight. There is a possibility that Paul could get caught during an exchange, but we should see him score his first stoppage since the rematch with Tyron Woodley in 2021.
All odds courtesy of DraftKings.com. Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Betting Odds for Jake Paul vs. Andre August
- Jake Pau (-650) vs. Andre August (+425)
- Shadasia Green (-750) vs. Franchon Crews-Dezurn (+475)
- Yoenis Tellez (-1600) vs. Livan Navarro (+750)
- Lorenzo Medina vs. Joshua Temple
- Elijah Flores vs. Javier Mayoral
- Zachary Randolph vs. Michael Manna
- Alexander Gueche vs. Clayton Ward
- Xavier Bocanegra vs. Ryan Mondala