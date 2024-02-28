No one even knows Jake Paul is fighting this week
Amanda Serrano makes her much-anticipated return to her native Puerto Rico to defend her unified featherweight titles against Nina Meinke on Saturday, March 2 live from the El Coliseo de Puerto Rico in her home country of Puerto Rico.
The event will effectively serve as Serrano's homecoming, as she fights on the "Island of Enchantment" for the first time since early 2021, and this time she returns adorned in all the gold. Although this event is centered around Serrano, what many might not know is that the card also features a prominent figure in boxing, Jake Paul.
The event is co-promoted by Spartan Boxing but the main promoter backing the event is Most Valuable Promotions. The entity is owned by Paul, who will lace up his gloves for the card's co-main event.
Jake Paul is fighting on March 2
Paul is a popular YouTuber turned boxer who made his transition to the ring in early 2020. Over the years, Paul has amassed an 8-win, 1-loss record, with his single loss coming against Tommy Fury in 2023.
Paul has fully immersed himself in the world of boxing and he has fought some prominent names in combat sports including Nate Diaz, Tyron Woodley, and even Anderson Silva. With the Serrano vs. Meinke event though, it appears that Paul is taking a calmer and more composed approach to the fight.
Paul will be going against Ryan Bourland, who has 17 wins and 2 losses in his professional career. Bourland was on a three-fight winning streak before going on a hiatus from 2022.
Paul has been active on his social media calling out the likes of Fury, as well as NFL star Tyreek Hill and even pro boxer Neeraj Goyat. It appears that Paul got into a street fight with the latter just a few days before he steps into the ring.
Although people may not know that Paul will be in action on March 2, he looks to make a statement that will be heard loud and clear beyond the island of Puerto Rico.