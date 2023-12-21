Jake Paul already has another fight booked
Jake Paul is co-maining an event under Amanda Serrano.
By Amy Kaplan
Jake Paul already has another fight book, just weeks after his latest win.
Paul defeated Andre August on Dec. 15 via first-round knockout, but it didn't get much attention due to the opponent not being a former UFC fighter or a big-name boxer.
And it looks like things might be on the decline for Paul. He's the co-main event of his next event, which hasn't been the case in many years.
Paul's opponent for the March 2, hasn't been named but the headliner has. It's Paul's favorite female fighter, Amanda Serrano vs. the IBF mandatory challenger Nina Meinke.
“Fighting for the first time at home in Puerto Rico alongside one of the greatest fighters ever, Amanda Serrano, promises to be the event of a lifetime,” Paul via a press release. “I’m honored to be the co-main event on Amanda’s homecoming card, and I could not be more excited to bring this historic event to Puerto Rico as I continue my path to becoming a world champion. Our latest MVP signee, Wanna Walton, is making his global debut on this card, Bomba Gonzalez and Krystal Rosado are continuing their rise to stardom, and the whole island of Puerto Rico will finally get a chance to properly celebrate the greatness of Amanda Serrano. She is going to sell more tickets in one event than Katie Taylor did in two in Dublin. This is going to be the biggest night of boxing the Choliseo has ever seen and the world will be watching.”
The fight will take place in Serrano's and Paul's home country, Puerto Rico, at the legendary Coliseo de Puerto Rico.
“It is absolutely a dream come true to fight and headline at home at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico, and it is my biggest honor to have been the first-ever undisputed champion, male or female, from our beautiful island,” Serrano said via a press release. “I’m excited to prove my greatness and make history again in the ring at the Choliseo over 12, three-minute rounds. Thank you to the IBF, WBO, WBA, IBO, and Ring Magazine,Most Valuable Promotions, and my team for making this possible. A special thank you to Jake Paul, who gave me an opportunity to fight as his co-main many times and allowed me to show my skills to the world. I am honored to have Jake as my co-main for the first time.”