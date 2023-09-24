Israel Adesanya pleads guilty to drunk driving incident from August
By Amy Kaplan
Former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya had pleaded guilty to a drunk driving charge stemming from an incident on August 19.
According to the New Zealand Herald, Adesanya arrived at the Auckland District Court along with two bodyguards. The outlet reported that he was charged with "driving a car on Wellesley St in Auckland Central with 87 milligrams of alcohol per 100 milliliters of blood. The legal limit is 50 milligrams."
The former champion released a statement to the outlet.
Israel Adesanya released a statement condemning his actions after a drunk driving charge: 'I do not think this behavior is acceptable'
“I want to apologize to the community, my family, and my team for the decision I made to get behind the wheel after drinking at dinner,” Adesanya said. “I was pulled over and gave an evidentiary blood test - the reading was 87 milligrams of alcohol per 100 milliliters of blood. I am disappointed with my decision to drive, It was wrong. I know that people might follow me and I want them to know I do not think this behavior is acceptable.”
Adesanya is facing up to three months in prision and a $4500 fine.
His lawyer Karl Trotter will seek to have the charges dropped when they appear for sentancing on January 10 and told the outlet that Adesanys is “feeling quite contrite."
Adesanya lost his title earlier this month when Sean Strickland bested one of the greatest middleweights for five rounds. He lost on all of the scorecards. Adesanya only spoke to the media after the fight to explain that he wouldn't be answering questions and left the arena.