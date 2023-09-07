Israel Adesanya record, net worth, next fight, height, weight & more
Everything you need to know about UFC champion Israel Adesanya.
By Amy Kaplan
Israel Adesanya is the reigning UFC middleweight champion, serving his second stint as such. His first reign as champion began in April 2019 when he won the interim title in a Fight of the Year performance against Kelvin Gastelum at UFC 236. After that, he unified his title when he defeated longtime champion Robert Whittaker via a second-round KO on Oct. 6, 2019.
He would go on to defend his title a whopping six times before finally losing it to long-time foe Alex Pereira at UFC 281 in Nov. 2022. He gained the title back in April 2023 when he knocked out Pereira at UFC 287.
Here's everything you need to know about one of the greatest middleweights in UFC history.
Israel Adesanya record, height, weight & measurables
Many people don't know that Adesanya's full name is Israel Mobolaji Temitayo Odunayo Oluwafemi Owolabi Adesanya, but everyone calls him Izzy for short.
Adesanya's stats are ever-changing and we'll update these as they change.
- Record: 24-2
- Height: 6 feet 4 inches tall
- Weight: 185 pounds (middleweight)
- Birthday: July 22, 1989
- Age: 34
- Born: Lagos, Nigeria
- Hometown: Auckland, New Zealand
- Nationality: Nigerian & New Zealander
- Reach: 80 inches
- Fight name: The Last Stylebender
- Gym: City Kickboxing
- Trainer: Eugene Bareman
Israel Adesanya net worth
Adesanya isn't typically known as one of the "richest" MMA fighters, but he actually is high up there. He's not outwardly flamboyant about his wealth like Conor McGregor or Sean O'Malley, but he makes a pretty pretty fighting in the UFC.
According to CelebrityNetWorth, Adesanya's wealth is estimated at $4 million. It's difficult to say exactly how much he makes per fight since those figures are no longer disclosed but it's probably in the upwards of $1 million or more if you include the PPV buy bonus that champions get.
How much money did Israel Adesanya make for UFC 287?
According to Sportskeeda, they estimate his pay for UFC 287 at $3.18 million.
How much money does Israel Adesanya make from endorsements?
Adesanya also has numerous sponsorships including one from Puma, making him the first UFC fighter to secure a deal with the brand. He's also served as ambassador for Stake.com and fight gear supplier Engage.
“We’re ecstatic to be welcoming one of New Zealand’s most acclaimed athletes to the Puma family,” Pancho Gutstein, general manager of Puma Oceania, said in a statement. ”Not only is Israel a fearless and incredibly talented athlete, but his passion for dancing, fashion, anime, and his memorable personality makes him a standout individual to represent the brand.”
No exact figure was ever announced for the Puma deal.
Adesanya realizes how big of a deal the Puma contract is and says he won't squander the opportunity like UFC champion Jon Jones did.
"My guy right there, Tim (Simpson), he hooks me up with some nice things. For example, I'm the first MMA fighter to be signed by Puma," said Adesanya on the Hotboxin' podcast with Mike Tyson last year. "One thing I love—I never expected that. I thought, maybe like, one day, cause Jones had Nike till he became one of them guys and—[Imitates driving, shooting, and drug usage], all that stuff, and had it taken away from him.
What was Israel Adesanya's biggest fight payday?
Like we said above, due to privacy issues, fighter's purses are no longer public record in most US states. That makes it difficult to know how much Adesanya earned from each fight but we can make an educated guess.
We know that, as champion, he would be getting PPV points so we'd assume his highest payday would be a title fight. We can also assume that his pay might increase with each fight.
Likely his highest pay would have come at UFC 281 when he fought Pereira in New York City.
Israel Adesanya record
Adesanya's MMA record is quite impressive. He's suffered just two losses in his professional career and won 24. Of those wins, 16 came by knockout.
Prior to entering MMA he had 75-5 kickboxing record, which is also quite impressive.
Throughout his career, he's had several MMA bouts with significant meaning.
Israel Adesanya vs. Rob Wilkinson, Feb. 11, 2018: Adesanya made his UFC debut in 2018 against Australian Rob Wilkinson. He won the fight via a second round TKO earning him his first of many UFC bonuses.
Israel Adesanya vs. Anderson Silva, Feb. 10, 2019: Though the fight itself didn't hold much weight a win over an absolute legend in Anderson Silva is a feather in the cap of Adesanya having gone the full rounds with one of the GOATs and earning Fight of the Night honors to top it off.
Israel Adesanya vs. Kelvin Gastelum, April. 13, 2019: Just two months after defeating Silva, Adesanya won the interim title by defeating Kelvin Gastelum in what would be considered one of the best fights of the decade. The all-out brawl earned him another Fight of the Night bonus.
Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker, Oct. 6, 2019: Adesanya became the undisputed champion when he knocked out long-standing champion Robert Whittaker at UFC 243. After that performance, he would go on to defend the title six more times
Israel Adesanya vs. Jan Blachowicz, March 6, 2021:
In 2021 Adesanya made an attempt at becoming the next UFC champ-champ by going up to light heavyweight to face champion Jan Błachowicz. The fight was competative but Adesanya lost and went back to middleweight where he defended his title three more times.
Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira 1 & 2, Nov. 12, 2022 and April 8, 2023:
Adesanya's old kickboxing foe Alex Pereira had transitioned into MMA and the pair finally met in the Octagon on Nov. 12, 2022. Adesanya had already lost twice to the Brazilian and suffered a devastating fifth-round knockout, suffering his first loss at middleweight. The pair would rematch (a fourth time) and Adesanya finally defeated his Goliath knocking out Pereira and taking back his title.
Israel Adesanya last fight [WATCH HERE]
Adesanya's last fight was his fourth bout with Pereira which took place on April 8, 2023 at UFC 287. He won the fight, the first time he'd beaten Pereira in MMA or kickboxing.
But he was criticized for mocking Pereira's son who was sitting in the audience crying over his father's loss.
Who will be Israel Adesanya's next fight?
Adesanya is fighting Sean Strickland next. The pair face-off at UFC 293 on Saturday, Sept. 9 from Sydney, Australia.
This will be Adesanya's first title defense of his new reign as champion and already the trash-talking has taken to a new level.
Strickland has attacked Adesanya for his fashion, his personality and his fighting style in the lead-up to the fight.
“He’s an idiot,” Adesanya told MMA Fighting of his future opponent. “I’m not going to lose to an idiot. He says he’s not going to lose to a guy that jerks off to cartoons or paints his nails. Well, I’m going to paint my nails for that fight and I’m going to knock him out with my painted nails.”
Israel Adesanya girlfriend
Adesanya's ex-girlfriend, Charlotte Powdrell, has been in the news after Adesanya took to his social media to blast her for allegedly taking him to court.
Sean O'Malley broke the news on his podcast saying, ""I'd seen Izzy tweet something and I was confused because I didn't really know, but Izzy's ex-girlfriend, they're not married, right, wants half of his s**t. I don’t know how their relationship was because I didn’t even know he had a girlfriend, but to want half of what he’s gone out there and done is absolutely ridiculous... I mean it’s hard to say who knows maybe if they were together for 15 years since the beginning and she didn’t work because she was constantly making him food massage and at the gym doing all this stuff for him."
Adesanya replayed a message to Powdrell on his now expired Instagram Stories.
"...I wish I let you drift away into a miserable existence, because misery loves company and you love being a victim. Anywhore, sign the tenancy agreement ASAP. Also I really hope you lawyer up and come for my assets like you said, I hope you try affect my businesses such as Puma with your weak bitch threats. Please please do so, let pay for it all, you have a sugar daddy now who will pay for everything. For someone who moves in silence he sure does talk a lot about you guy's plans lol. Mentally drain me...hahaha!! You are pathetic, even worse than when you said 'well you're gonna have to break up with me then.' so you can be a victim just the way you like it. You're just like (redacted) and you're worse than (redacted). Show this to (redacted), show this to your lawyer too."
He seems to be dating someone new now, Shana Evers, though she isn't without controversy either. She was under fire for posting a message which some claim go against the feminist movement and slut shames women.
“I’ve seen countless amount of young girls on Tik Tok teaching their followers on how to have five or more different men on the go that they can take from," she wrote. "What is going on with this world seriously. No, it’s not ok to sleep around, especially these young girls listening to this stupid degrading advice. Where is the self-respect? Canceling out emotions for a transaction. This is what’s happening in the world right now. Feminism movement.”
Israel Adesanya dog controversy
One of the weirder controversies to surround Adesanya is his alleged inappropriate relationship with his dog.
According to The MMA Guru, Adesanya has a "fetish" for dogs. A video of Adesanya inappropriately touching his dog went viral and MMA Twitter was up in arms. We aren't going to comment on what we think, we'll let you make up your own mind.
Israel Adesanya boob controversy
At UFC 253 in September, MMA Twitter went into a frenzy over a flabby pec muscle that Adesanya had. It was something new that fans hadn't seen before and they were immediately concerned.
Most fans thought it was a sign that Adesanya was using performancing enhancing drugs, others thought there might be something medically wrong with him.
Adesanya addressed the issue after fight in an interview with TMZ.
"My pituitary gland was checked, hormone levels are fine, so are estrogen and testosterone [levels]," he said. "Yesterday we had an ultrasound and a mammogram, I had one for the first time. To be honest, it might have been the unhealthy living a little bit. Like smoking weed, that's what the doctor from the UFC said. He said I need to stop but I said I'm not stopping. I'm just going to slow down on the smoking weed."
The floppy boob hasn't been seen since.