Israel Adesanya cried, Khabib Nurmagomedov update & Alex Pereira next fight
By Amy Kaplan
I'll be breaking down the news from around the combat sports world and giving you my take on it in this new daily column. Check back every morning to see the biggest or most obscure headlines and what I think about them below.
Israel Adesanya tears up during UFC 305 pre-fight press conference
While firing back at his opponent, Dricus Du Plessis, Israel Adesanya broke down in tears. The moment was triggered by the servant comment Du Plessis hurled at Adesanya. “Listen, my father and myself had to wake up at 4 a.m. and clean the banks while my mum studies to be a nurse,” Adesanya said. “You don’t know my f*cking story. Don’t f*cking speak of my story if you don’t know my story. I will show you who you are Sunday so right now, shut the f*ck up.”
This is the second time a press conference involving Du Plessis has gotten ugly. In hIs pre-fight presser with Sean Strickland, Du Plessis brought up the abuse Strickland suffered as a child. He later cried about the moment while speaking on a podcast. Now Izzy is crying too? We really need to look at what is and isn't ok to say when it comes to trash talking.
Khabib Nurmagomedov has paid off his tax debt
Former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has reportedly paid off his $3 million tax debt to Russia. Prior to this there had been rumors that Nurmagomedov had fled the country and was bankrupt.
This whole thing seemed weird to me and I was skeptical that there was anything nefarious or illegal happening. Paying it so quickly is proof of that, in my opinion. Glad to see things squared away with Nurmagomedov and I hope we can put this all to rest now.
Alex Pereira vs. Khalil Rountree announced for UFC 307
The UFC announced a light heavyweight title fight between reigning champion Alex Pereira and No. 8 ranked. Khalil Rountree. The fight is slated for Oct. 5 to headline UFC 307.
It's always awesome to see Pereira fighting again but the match-up is not the greatest. Rountree is coming off of a suspension and ranked lower in the division. It seems like there are better candidates for Pereira but I also would not be shocked if fighters said no. Pereira is a scary man.