How to watch UFC 303 for free
The 2024 UFC International Fight Week is in full swing, and it has been quite a busy week in Las Vegas. The cornerstone of the fight week will be the UFC 303 event.
UFC 303 will be taking place on Saturday, June 29 live from the T-Mobile Arena in what many regard as the fight capital of the world - Las Vegas, Nevada. The event was initially supposed to be headlined by the returning Conor McGregor going up against Michael Chandler.
The two were opposing coaches on The Ultimate Fighter 31 and, following several delays, McGregor and Chandler were set to finally clash on June 29. An injury sustained by McGregor forced the event to change drastically.
The new main event was determined to be a light heavyweight title bout and, over and above, that, it is a rematch of epic proportions. Alex Pereira walks in as the champion, and Jiri Prochazka serves as the challenger.
Pereira is also a former middleweight champion, and the UFC 303 event will mark his second title defense. Prochazka is a former light heavyweight champion, having held the title for 164 days.
Pereira and Prochazka first met at UFC 295, when the 205-pound gold was vacant. Pereira was the one who walked away the champion from the Octagon that night.
Apart from that, the UFC 303 event is a stacked card, and it is the focal point of the 2024 International Fight Week. The card features a total of 13 fights, with five on the main card, four on the prelims, and four on the early prelims.
How to watch UFC 303 for free
The UFC 303 event is a must-see fight night that fight fans will definitely want to watch. This could be available on local broadcasters and pay-per-view but some may be looking for an alternative.
With all the other UFC 303 fight week festivities done, there is only one question that remains: How can one watch UFC 303?
UFC 303 fight card
- Light heavyweight title bout: Alex Pereira (c) vs. Jiri Prochazka
- Lightweight bout: Brian Ortega vs. Diego Lopes
- Light heavyweight bout: Anthony Smith vs. Roman Dolidze
- Women's bantamweight bout: Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Macy Chiasson
- Welterweight bout: Ian Machado Garry vs. Michael Page
- Middleweight bout: Joe Pyfer vs. Marc-Andre Barriault
- Featherweight bout: Cub Swanson vs. Andre Fili
- Featherweight bout: Charles Jourdain vs. Jean Silva
- Bantamweight bout: Payton Talbott vs. Yanis Ghemmouri
- Women's strawweight bout: Michelle Waterson-Gomez vs. Gillian Robertson
- Heavyweight bout: Andrei Arlovski vs. Martin Buday
- Flyweight bout: Rei Tsuruya vs. Carlos Hernandez
- Bantamweight bout: Ricky Simon vs. Vinicius Oliveira