How to watch UFC 294: Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski for free
By Amy Kaplan
UFC 294 will take place abroad on Saturday which means there will be an early start time, so make sure you pay attention and calculate your appropriate time zone.
Headlining the card is a lightweight title fight rematch between champion Islam Makhachev and featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski who took the fight on 11 days' notice. In their first meeting, the fight went to a decision with Makhachev winning on the scorecards. Many felt that Volkanovski had won so it will be interesting to see if the rematch is any different.
Another short-notice re-do is the co-main event. Former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman steps in on nine days' notice to fight Khamzat Chimaev at middleweight.
But if you're here you probably already know all this and are trying to find a way to watch the fight without paying for it. We at FanSided MMA don't condone illegal streams but understand that not everyone can afford the hefty price tag of a UFC PPV. For those of you searching, try sites like crackstreams, streameast or Reddit.
Happy hunting!
How to watch UFC 294
When: Saturday, Oct. 14
Where: UFC APEX, Las Vegas, NV
Channel: ESPN+ & PPV
Start time: 3 p.m. ET
UFC 294 fight card
Main card | 2 p.m. ET | ESPN+ PPV
- Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski
- Kamaru Usman vs. Khamzat Chimaev
- Magomed Ankalaev vs. Johnny Walker
- Ikram Aliskerov vs. Warley Alves
- Said Nurmagomedov vs. Muin Gafurov
Prelims | 10 a.m. ET | ESPN+
- Tim Elliott vs. Muhammad Mokaev
- Mohammad Yahya vs. Trevor Peek
- Javid Basharat vs. Victor Henry
- Abu Azaitar vs. Sedriques Dumas
- Mike Breeden vs. Anshul Jubli
- Nathaniel Wood vs. Muhammad Naimov
- Viktoriia Dudakova vs. Jinh Yu Frey
- Shara Magomedov vs. Bruno Silva