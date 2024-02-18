How to watch UFC 298: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Ilia Topuria live stream
- UFC 298 is a PPV taking place on Saturday Feb. 17
- The card is headlined by Alexander Volkanovski vs. Ilia Topuria
- Here are ways to watch without breaking the bank
UFC 298 is one of those cards where you hope nothing changes, every fight is a banger. And overall, it's held up almost perfectly.
Alexander Volkanovski is the face of the featherweight division and has used social media to its fullest this fight camp. From cooking shows to trolling fans for commenting on his age, Volkanovski has become one of the UFC's darlings. What better time to take on Ilia Topuria, one of the best challengers to hit the featherweight division in some time. Both men have their own style, approach, and confidence, which makes for an absolute classic title fight at UFC 298.
The co-main event for UFC 298 is spectacular. A hungry Robert Whittaker and "secret juice" Paulo Costa with a properly coiffed combover is the answer to many MMA fan's dreams. Skill-wise, both fighters are technical with solid power. Whether it ends early or goes to a decision, it should be a fun fight.
Now, as for watching UFC 298 for free, you know the drill. If you're willing to deal with the ads, potential dropped connections, bad resolution, and guilty conscience, the long-standing Google searches should do the trick. While Fansided MMA does not condone or support any of these illegal sites, there's a good chance UFC 298 will be in high demand and could be found with not much problem.
Some other options are splitting the bill with friends, watching in a local bar, or just watching the highlights afterward on Twitter.
If there's any UFC card to splurge a little or split a short membership with some friends, it's UFC 298. Top to bottom, it's one of the best cards the UFC has put together in some time and there's no better way to enjoy it than with the best quality possible, and a guilt-free conscience, too.
The prelims will be on ESPN+ and the main card will air immediately after at 10 p.m. ET on PPV.
UFC 298 fight card
MAIN CARD | PPV | 10 p.m. ET
- Alexander Volkanovski vs. Ilia Topuria
- Robert Whittaker vs. Paulo Costa
- Geoff Neal vs. Ian Machado Garry
- Merab Dvalishvili vs. Henry Cejudo
- Anthony Hernandez vs. Roman Kopylov
PRELIMINARY CARD | ESPN+ | 8 p.m. ET
- Amanda Lemos vs. Mackenzie Dern
- Marcos Rogerio de Lima vs. Junior Tafa
- Rinya Nakamura vs. Carlos Vera
- Zhang Mingyang vs. Brendson Ribeiro
EARLY PRELIMS | ESPN+ | 6:30 p.m. ET
- Josh Quinlan vs. Danny Barlow
- Oban Elliott vs. Val Woodburn
- Andrea Lee vs. Miranda Maverick