Ilia Topuria slams Sean O'Malley says he'll fight Conor McGregor after Alexander Volkanovski
Ilia Topuria roasts Sean O'Malley on Twitter.
By Amy Kaplan
Ilia Topuria want's nothing to do with Sean O'Malley.
On Jan. 4, Topuria took to Twitter to roast the UFC bantamweight champion and gave his plans for the future.
"I offered to fight you but the UFC told me that you are only good for fighting in teenagers' places, because that’s your only fan base," he tweeted. "Our fight will never happen. After fighting Volk I will fight Conor. and you will come as a fan boy. After seeing your ppv numbers the only thing I can offer you is that you fight in the preliminaries of my card."
The pair had previously teased a fight in August 2023 when Topuria tweeted that he might be interested in a fight with O'Malley someday.
I respect these two [Max Holloway] and [Korean Zombie], but it's time for them to retire," he tweeted. [Sean O'Malley] keep rising up, and maybe one day we'll share the octagon and you, get ready to tap out! The masterclass is coming for you."
At the time, O'Malley tweeted, "I have risen. Your turn to rise up" to which Topuria replied, "I see this fight as too easy of a challenge, I would like to find convincing reasons to face you, but at the moment, I can't seem to find anything that captures my atención .Keep rising and let's see if someday you deserve my time."
O'Malley and Topuria are both gearing up for title fights this year.
Topuria is set to fight for the featherweight title when he takes on long-time champion Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 298 in February. O'Malley will look to defend his title for the first time when he faces Marlon Vera in a rematch at UFC 299 in March.