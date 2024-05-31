How to get a refund on Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul tickets
By Amy Kaplan
The highly controversial fight between 58-year-old Mike Tyson and 27-year-old Jake Paul has been postponed. Both Netflix and the promoters of the fight confirmed the news on Friday, May 31.
The postponement of the event is due to a recent medical emergency that Tyson suffered aboard a flight to Los Angeles. At the time it was revealed he'd had an ulcer flare-up and was seen by medical professionals. Now, just days removed, they've decided to give Tyson time to recover and will announce a new date by the end of next week.
"Mike is expected to return to his full training schedule in the coming weeks and is eager to get back in the ring," a press release reads. "MVP anticipates rescheduling the match to later this year at AT&T Stadium, and we look forward to an exciting and well-prepared contest between these two exceptional athletes. The new date of the fight will be announced by next Friday, June 7th."
Some fans have already purchased tickets for the event, and they are not cheap. According to MVP, "Previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date. No action is needed to keep current tickets and current seat locations. Those unable to attend the rescheduled date are eligible for a refund at their original point of purchase."
They also advised anyone who purchased through SeatGeek to email dallascowboys@seatgeek.com with the subject line Paul vs. Tyson for their refund.
No date has been announced for the new fight and many have wondered if they might cancel the match-up altogether now that there's medical proof of many of the complaints media, fighters and fans have made about the aging fighter getting back into the ring.
At press time, this was the announced line-up. It's unclear if that will change now that the fight has been postponed.
Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight card, odds
- Jake Paul -170 vs. Mike Tyson +130, heavyweights
- Katie Taylor -155 vs. Amanda Serrano +125
- Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. vs. Darren Till
- Ashton Slyve vs. Floyd Schofield
Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson info
- Date: WAS: July 20, NOW: TBD
- Location: AT&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas
- Start time: TBD
- How to watch: Netflix