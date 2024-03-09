Funniest memes & tweets following Francis Ngannou's knockout loss
Boxing fans react to Anthony Joshua quickly putting away Francis Ngannou.
After what happened in the ring in Saudi Arabia, one question could be on the mind of plenty: Could Francis Ngannou be done with boxing now?
In spite of Ngannou's courageous and competitive performance against WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, Joshua defeated Ngannou in just two rounds.
In one round, Joshua did something that Fury couldn't do in an entire fight. He landed a right hand that dropped Ngannou and seemed to put him off balance for the remainder of the fight. Ngannou tried to get back into a comfortable groove in the second round, but he was caught and dropped again by Joshua.
Not long after, Joshua landed another right hand that sent Ngannou crashing to the canvas, ending the fight. The entire scene was pretty scary, Ngannou was slow to get up and he was given oxygen in the ring before being escorted out without an interview.
But fans on Twitter were alive and well and posting memes and tweets within seconds of the knockout.
Twitter reacts to Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou
Joshua is the two-time former unified WBA (Super)/IBF/WBO heavyweight world champion. Since dropping the titles to Oleksandr Usyk and losing the subsequent rematch, Joshua entered tonight's fight on a three-fight win streak. He had most recently defeated Robert Helenius in Saudi Arabia on December 23.
Ngannou, the former UFC heavyweight champion, competed in his second pro boxing match tonight. After his public departure from the UFC and signing with the PFL, Ngannou fought WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury in October, losing a competitive bout via a controversial split decision.