Full UFC Vegas 88 predictions and odds: Will Tai Tuivasa break his losing skid?
Tai Tuivasa is on a three fight slump. Can he bounce back with a win over Marcin Tybura?
Ovince Saint-Preux (+425) vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu (-575)
This light heavyweight tilt between former title challenger Saint-Preux (26-17) and rising contender Nzechukwu (12-4) has the night's widest odds disparity. Both men were TKO'd in their prior fights. However, the 31-year-old Nzechukwu has been more active over the last couple of years than his 40-year-old counterpart, Saint-Preux.
Saint-Preux has fought the best light heavyweight has to offer. He has crafty submissions, with nine career total. He also has pop in his gloves with 11 career knockouts. Unfortunately, his 6 foot 3 inch frame and 80-inch reach still fall short against Nzechukwu. Saint-Preux is also 1-3 in his last four fights with all losses by knockout.
Nzechukwu is one of the biggest light heavyweights on the roster, standing at 6 feet 5 inches and swinging an intimidating 83-inch reach. He has plenty of power with eight career knockout victories. Nzechukwu must overwhelm Saint-Preux early and not allow him to ever get his bearings in the Octagon.
Prediction: Nzechukwu by knockout round two
Bryan Battle (-175) vs. Ange Loosa (+145)
The welterweight co-main event between Battle and Loosa will be the litmus test determining which fighter is ready for the next step up in competition. Both fighters are 29 years old and have demonstrated a lot of promise in their short yet exciting MMA careers thus far.
Battle is one of the best recent fighters to come out of TUF. He displayed tremendous heart throughout season 29, pulling out improbable victories over men like the aforementioned Petroski after seemingly being outmatched. He has five career submission victories and is 3-1 as a UFC welterweight thus far. Battle must use his 77-inch reach to strike the powerhouse Loosa from a distance. He is the much slicker submission artist, so if he finds his way to Loosa's back, he can likely put him away.
Loosa lost his UFC debut to Mounir Lazzez but has picked up hard-fought victories over AJ Fletcher and Rhys McKee to bring his UFC record to 2-1. Though only standing 5 feet 10 inches, Loosa packs a lot of muscle and durability for welterweight. He took Jack Della Maddalena's best punches in his DWCS appearance and still made it to the final bell. Loosa's physique and chin could help him withstand Battle's blows. He'll have to make things gritty and bully Battle if he hopes to win.
Prediction: Battle by submission round two