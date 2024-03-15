Full UFC Vegas 88 predictions and odds: Will Tai Tuivasa break his losing skid?
Tai Tuivasa is on a three fight slump. Can he bounce back with a win over Marcin Tybura?
Pannie Kianzad (+195) vs. Macy Chiasson (-238)
Women's bantamweight stars Pannie Kianzad (16-7) and Macy Chiasson (8-3) have already faced off once before. A lot has changed since they battled in the TUF season 28 finale. Now the two 32-year-olds are both ranked bantamweights searching for a statement-making victory that could edge either fighter closer to a title bout.
Chiasson managed to submit Kianzad to claim the TUF title in 2018. She is 6-3 in the UFC but hasn't competed since 2022 after absorbing a fight-ending up kick to the body against Irene Aldana. She is currently ranked No. 10 at bantamweight and could climb back up the divisional pecking order with a win against Kianzad. Chiasson stands at 5 feet 11 inches, giving her a four-inch advantage over her opponent.
Kianzad is the UFC's No. 6 ranked women's bantamweight and is 4-2 in her last six fights. She competed once in 2023, losing a unanimous decision to Ketlen Vieira. Despite facing a height and reach disadvantage, Kianzad is an experienced striker who has faced strong competition since her TUF run. She doesn't usually finish fights as she relies more on accumulating points and gradually breaking an opponent's will.
Prediction: Kianzad by decision
Christian Rodriguez (+160) vs. Isaac Dulgarian (-192)
A pair of exciting featherweights take the Octagon when Christian Rodriguez (10-1) fights Isaac Dulgarian (6-0). The two stack up evenly, each standing at 5 feet 7 inches tall and having 71-inch reaches. They also ride impressive winning streaks into this fight.
Rodriguez is only 26 years old, has compiled seven finish victories, and is 3-1 in the Octagon. He notably defeated Raul Rosas Jr. at bantamweight. He moves up to featherweight for this fight. The Roufusport MMA Academy product must test Dulgarian's durability and gas tank throughout all three rounds. He has shared the Octagon with better competition than his opponent thus far and must use that experience to his advantage.
Dulgarian has a 100 percent finish rate so far in his pro-MMA career. he has two submissions and four knockouts, most recently stopping Francis Marshall via ground and pound for his UFC debut victory. The former NCAA Division II wrestler must use his explosive movement and unpredictability to get the fight to the ground and unleash damage. The longer the fight, the more likely he'll fade as he's used to getting opponents out of there early.
Prediction: Dulgarian by knockout round two