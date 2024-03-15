Full UFC Vegas 88 predictions and odds: Will Tai Tuivasa break his losing skid?
Tai Tuivasa is on a three fight slump. Can he bounce back with a win over Marcin Tybura?
Tai Tuivasa (-125) vs. Marcin Tybura (+105)
The night culminates with the heavyweight main event between the No. 9 ranked Tuivasa and the No. 10 ranked Tybura. Both fighters desperately need to get back in the win column but for opposing reasons.
Tuivasa was one of the UFC's hottest heavyweights before brutally losing to Cyril Gane in 2022. He went from being on a five-fight knockout streak to being finished in his last three bouts. He must avoid grappling with Tybura. Despite his skid, Tuivasa is still one of the division's best brawlers. Keeping Tybura at the end of his punches and using his physicality to out-muscle the slightly lighter man gives Tuivasa his best chance.
Tybura is 2-2 in his last four fights. However, he is 38 years old and coming off a lopsided TKO loss to Tom Aspinall. Though his situation may not seem as dire as Tuivasa's, a loss knocks Tybura even lower in the heavyweight pecking order and makes his path to contention murkier. Tybura must get back to the win column by asserting his grappling superiority and avoiding Tuivasa's power brawling. He has five knockout losses on his record, so standing and trading is unwise.
Prediction: Tuivasa by knockout round one