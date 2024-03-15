Full UFC Vegas 88 predictions and odds: Will Tai Tuivasa break his losing skid?
Tai Tuivasa is on a three fight slump. Can he bounce back with a win over Marcin Tybura?
Charalampos Grigoriou (-162) vs. Chad Anheliger (+136)
Bantamweights Charalampos Grigoriou (8-3) and Chad Anheliger (12-7) are both DWCS alums. The 37-year-old Anheliger is on a two-fight losing streak in the UFC. He has never been knocked out in his pro career but faces a tough test in the debuting Grigoriou who has six career knockout victories. Grigoriou is 31 years old, on a four-fight win streak, and knocked out Cameron Smotherman on DWCS in the first minute of their bout to earn his UFC contract.
Prediction: Grigoriou by knockout round three
Jaqueline Amorim (+105) vs. Cory McKenna (-125)
Exciting women's strawweights take the Octagon when Jaqueline Amorim (7-1) battles DWCS veteran Cory McKenna (8-2). Both women stand at 5 feet 3 inches tall, but Amorim has a nearly 10-inch reach advantage over McKenna with her 68-inch wingspan. Amorim is slightly older than McKenna at 28 years old compared to the latter at 24 years old. Both women do their best work on the ground, so there are likely to be a lot of grappling situations and battles for positional dominance.
Prediction: McKenna by decision
Joshua Culibao (-192) vs. Danny Silva (+160)
Joshua Culibao (11-2) welcomes fellow featherweight Danny Silva (8-1) to the Octagon for his debut. The 29-year-old Culibao is 3-2 in the UFC with notable wins over Melsik Baghdasaryan and Seung Woo Choi. He has a 73-inch reach, giving him a three-inch advantage over the former DWCS contestant, Silva. Silva is an LFA veteran with five knockout victories on his record. He is 27 years old, has strong boxing, and trains with UFC veteran Cub Swanson.
Prediction: Silva by decision