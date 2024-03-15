Full UFC Vegas 88 predictions and odds: Will Tai Tuivasa break his losing skid?
Tai Tuivasa is on a three fight slump. Can he bounce back with a win over Marcin Tybura?
Thiago Moisés (-470) vs. Mitch Ramirez (+360)
Thiago Moisés (17-7) welcomes Mitch Ramirez (8-1) to the Octagon for his lightweight debut. The submission specialist Moisés was originally slated to face Brad Riddell till the latter pulled out and was replaced by Ramirez. Moisés is a tough test for any debutante despite the fact he was finished by Benoit Saint-Denis in his last fight. Ramirez is an LFA veteran with seven career finishes. He stands at 5 feet 11 inches tall, giving him a two-inch height advantage over Moisés.
Ramirez has a chance to pull the upset if he keeps things standing, as Moisés has been knocked out twice in his career. However, if things go to the ground, the BJJ black belt Moisés is more than capable of locking a submission on his short-notice opponent.
Prediction: Moisés by submission round two
Jafel Filho (-180) vs. Ode Osbourne (+150)
Flyweights Jafel Filho (15-3) and Ode Osbourne (12-6) meet in an interesting clash of styles. The Syndicate MMA product, Osbourne is one of the UFC's most exciting flyweights when things are clicking for him. However, he has a propensity for being finished when things don't go his way. He lost his previous fight to Assu Almabayev by submission.
Despite being at an experience disadvantage with a 1-1 UFC record Filho is a submission threat with nine in his career. He submitted Daniel Barez in his last fight with a first-round arm triangle.
Prediction: Filho by submission round two